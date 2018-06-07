The Rewind: Special The Four Edition Featuring Special Guest Lore’l

On this week’s special edition of The Rewind, we’ve got Xilla Valentine, Suki and Rivea joined by a special guest, Lore’l of the Lip Service podcast, and as usual, they’re breaking down everything that’s happened in the last week — and we do mean EVERYTHING!

Is Offset wrong for not getting the man who saved his life something better than a used sedan? Is hip-hop going crazy with the beefs right now? We even got to sit down with Diddy, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Fergie to talk about season 2 of The Four: Battle For Stardom.

Hit play and get all caught up on your weekly dose of The Rewind, brought to you by Fox’s The Four, returning TONIGHT at 8/7c.

