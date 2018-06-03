Watch: J. Cole Shows Love To Former Landlord Mohammad

Watch the ever-humble J. Cole thank his former landlord Mohammad with exclusive access to one of his shows.
Cole has famously spit Mohammad’s name a few times on the record, including this iconic line on “Power Trip:”
“Even back when I was up there in Mohammad crib, payin $1,700 for the rent, money well spent, no heater but a nigga made heat may I vent?“
