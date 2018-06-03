CLOSE
Home > Entertainment

Watch: J. Cole Shows Love To Former Landlord Mohammad

“Even back when I was up there in Mohammad crib, payin $1,700 for the rent, money well spent, no heater but a nigga made heat may I vent?“

Leave a comment
J. Cole At Super Jam 2015

Source: Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

Watch the ever-humble J. Cole thank his former landlord Mohammad with exclusive access to one of his shows.

Cole has famously spit Mohammad’s name a few times on the record, including this iconic line on “Power Trip:”

“Even back when I was up there in Mohammad crib, payin $1,700 for the rent, money well spent, no heater but a nigga made heat may I vent?“

j cole

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Watch: J. Cole Shows Love To Former Landlord Mohammad

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close