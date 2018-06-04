CLOSE
Watch: Kevin Hart And Chance the Rapper Take On Beer Yoga In This Week’s ‘What The Fit’

Who knew drinking beer could be a workout?

On the latest episode of Kevin Hart‘s Youtube original series What The Fit, he’s joined by Chance The Rapper for an interesting day of Beer Yoga.

Throughout the episode, this hilarious pair surprise an unsuspecting Lyft driver, play the FaceTime Celebrity Game with their famous contact list, and of course, do yoga using beer as weights. Chance reveals that he’s not the fitness enthusiast everyone might think, and Kevin takes his shot at freestyle rapping–all in all, you’re in for a treat with this duo.

 

