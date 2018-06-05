A woman is in a crappy mood after an airplane allegedly dropped human waste on her car.
Sh*tty Situation: Woman Ends Up In A Crappy Mood After An Airplane Dropped Human Feces On Her Car

Passenger Jet Being Moved Using An Aircraft Tractor at Heathrow Airport

Source: Education Images / Getty

Woman Claims An Airplane Dropped Human Waste On Her Car

Susan Allen and her son were stopped at a red light when her “car was inundated with liquid poo falling from the sky”. She is upset and wants answers as to why it happened and who is responsible for detailing her car, since it still smells like poop.

 

