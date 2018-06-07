Listen Up: Eagles Player Malcom Jenkins Used Flashcards During A Silent Protest To Get His Message Across

Malcom Jenkins Uses Poster Boards During A Silent Protest
Malcolm Jenkins had no words when asked about Donald Trump & the White House removing the invitation for the Eagles official Super Bowl visit. He did however have poster boards displaying messages that the media did need to see.
