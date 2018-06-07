CLOSE
The Kevin Durant Effect: When You’re Unbothered By Your Greatness

It's nothin'

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

So Kevin Durant is talented or whatever.

At the NBA Finals Game 3, Kevin came out with 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, allowing the Golden State Warriors to beat the Cavaliers 110-102. With memorable shots all throughout the night, Kevin was basically the star of the show.

No big.

He made shots like this or whatever.

Oh, and this happened too…

Easy.

His teammates clearly couldn’t deal.

And Kevin was over it like…”I know.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Love is still recuperating.

And sure LeBron James had a cute lil’ dunk…

But let’s face it.

It was Kevin’s night.

And the Internet agreed with some hilarious memes.

Swipe through for more of the KD effect!

