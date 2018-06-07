Weezy Free! Lil Wayne Wins $10 Million Legal Battle With Cash Money Records

Weezy F. Baby is no longer part of Cash Money Records.

The label’s longest-running star is free after years of struggling publicly and in court.

Court documents say that Cash Money distributor Universal Music Group stepped in to pay over $10 million to Lil Wayne, who was suing for $51 million, along with 49% control of the YMCMB label he founded.

Wayne’s highly-anticipated Carter V will now be put out by Universal, who reportedly agreed to make the deal happen because of their faith in YMCMB artists Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Despite the deal, Wayne and former father-figure Brian “Baby” Williams are still at odds, according to The Blast.

Karen Civil is reporting that the dollar amount and specifics that have been released so far are not correct. We will update reports as information becomes available.

Lil Wayne Settlement Update: A portion of the information released today is true, a settlement has been reached, but the dollar amount being disclosed is false! Lil Wayne’s PR team will send out a statement shortly with accurate updates. — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 7, 2018

Never forget all the other times Cash Money (allegedly) mismanaged the bag on their artists’ behalf.

