Out Here: Alligator Head-butts Trapper While Trying To Escape In Wild Footage

A Florida alligator made sure they were taken seriously when some trappers tried to act brand new.

The reptile was roaming a neighborhood posing a threat to residents and their children, so some wranglers from Florida Fish and Wildlife came to capture it.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly until they tried putting the gator in a truck. It basically went off, hitting one of the trappers in the head and knocking him out cold . Earlier in the video, this same trapper was playing with the gator by tapping on their jaw.

…this might not have been the best idea.

An alligator roaming through a central Florida neighborhood head-butted a trapper, knocking him out cold in a last-ditch effort to escape. https://t.co/ZkGU5QYwaF pic.twitter.com/YzZNP26iug — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) June 7, 2018

Now I’m no alligator wrangler, but if someone was playing with my face like that while I’m tied up, I’d be pissed off too.

The Ocoee Police Department posted an update saying the trapper was doing well and there were no serious injuries.

Hopefully, next time they won’t underestimate an angry gator.

