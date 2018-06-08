R.I.P. Anthony Bourdain: Celebrities Remember A Legend

Tragedy hit this Friday when it was announced that chef and media personality Anthony Bourdain has died at age 61. According to CNN, his death was a reported suicide.

Anthony has captivated audiences for almost two decades exploring culture, cuisine and touching human stories. Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his CNN series Parts Unknown when he was found dead. His friend Éric Ripert, a French chef, found him unresponsive in his hotel room early in the morning.

CNN released a statement saying, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller.”

Celebrities are already sending their condolences to the TV host. Swipe through to find out how people are remembering him.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On Global Grind: