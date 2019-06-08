Das My Best Friend: 10 TV & Movie Besties We Wish Were Friends IRL

Can you believe that there’s a such thing as National Best Friend Day? We’re probably suppose to be telling our besties how much we appreciate them today, but shouldn’t we be doing that all day, errday?

But the pseudo holiday did make us think about some of our favorite TV show besties and how we wish they were our BFF goals in real life.

I hate it so much when people who play best friends on tv shows aren’t friends in real life. — Rachel Payne (@_rjpayne) June 3, 2018

Like Issa & Molly! Malibu, we can’t get enough of their super authentic and honest bond. Out of all the TV show besties, these two probably spend the most time together off set — and we love ’em for it.

Hit the flip for more TV show best friends that we wish were our bestie goals in real life.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Global Grind: