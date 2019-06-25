Urban Legend: Anthony Bourdain Loved The Hood & The Hood Loved Him Back

The news of Anthony Bourdain’s death last year shocked food lovers and fans everywhere.

It's still hard to believe that we lost @Bourdain over a year ago, but I'm still so thankful to have had such an amazing inspiration to travel everywhere there is to travel, learn everything there is to learn, and try everything there is to try in the world. #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/Gu2WuJCVUy — Adam Chaves (@adamchaves) June 25, 2019

But Bourdain’s brand is so brolic that his Black fan base was probably larger than any other White American chef.

Bourdain made the hood believe we could travel anywhere. I’m saddened by his departure — Phonetic Justice (@JoyAnjelica) June 8, 2018

Let’s be real — you would never catch Gordon Ramsay or Paula Dean in the Bronx with Desus & Mero, eating at hole in the wall spots while talking about hip hop.

desus and anthony bourdain in one picture, my life is complete i can die happily now pic.twitter.com/t4JAOjf07b — left eye loud 💅✨👁 (@loudathelurker) January 9, 2017

Remember when he pulled up in H-Town to look at whips with Slim Thug:

Or how about the time he made himself a household name with kids when he played Dr. Tony on Yo Gabba Gabba.

And you know what they say about Yo Gabba Gabba:

@Sweentck: “Best hood show for toddlers lol RT @therealbuckwild: Laughing at my son doin biz’ beat of the day on yo gabba gabba. Smh”

Let’s not forget when Anthony taught Obama the art of the noodle slurp after having a $6 meal in Vietnam:

That moment was so special that the restaurant framed the tables:

President Obama and Anthony Bourdain enjoy dinner and beer in Hanoi. Fun fact: This restaurant in Vietnam was so honored by the visit, that they framed the table and stools. pic.twitter.com/hTorcNGg4N — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) June 8, 2018

Anthony allowed us to travel the world with him and to see things most of us probably wouldn’t have if it weren’t for him.

Happy Birthday to the King of food and travel. Rest in peace to the legend.

