The GOAT: Never Forget When Muhammad Ali Checked This Entitled White Woman On Live TV

“You’re White, you can go anywhere in this city you wanna go.”

BOX-DRCONGO-ALI-FOREMAN-RUMBLE

Source: AFP / Getty

When a White woman criticized his “arrogance” on live television, the great Muhammad Ali broke down her White privilege long before the term was viral.

