Fashion Nova’s Mens Line Drops TOMORROW, Here’s A Few Pieces You Can Cop For Your Boo

Saying that Fashion Nova has taken the world by storm would be an understatement, and now they’re taking even more of our money with the recent announcement of a men’s line.

The exciting reveal came to fruition a while back, and on June 12 (tomorrow!) the tight jeans and bold prints women love will be available for the men out there ready to be fashionistas on a budget. If you have a boyfriend, chances are, he’s been bugging you asking about when this line is finally going to come out–so we’ve got you with a heads up of some dope pieces you can cop for your baby zaddy when the gates open at midnight.

If your man is feeling extra colorful and breezy for the summer:

Or maybe he just wants some new body-hugging jeans, so y’all can match:

But it is summer, so maybe some short shorts are the way to go:

But we all know Fashion Nova is known for their matching sets, so you might as well cop one for bae:

Whatever Fashion Nova fit you and your man end up picking out, be prepared for him to be feeling himself a little extra in the coming weeks.

It’s going to be a hot summer, especially with all these dudes repping their new FN fits.

Also On Global Grind: