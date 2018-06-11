CLOSE
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show And Who Inspires Her On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Find out how your ideas can make it on 'Good Looking Out'

Leave a comment
Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Karen Civil is the latest celebrity to stop by The Breakfast Club, and she was there to promote her new series on Complex titled, Good Looking Out.

Throughout her interview, Civil talks about meeting new up-and-coming entrepreneurs, why she’s single and what she looks for in a man, and how she goes about strengthening her brand. Being behind the scenes for huge names like Nicki Minaj and Nispey Hussle, Karen definitely knows her way around the industry, and she reveals some of her secrets to success along the way.

If you’re someone who is into the behind-the-scenes of business or you’re looking to make yourself and entrepreneur, this interview is a must-see.

 

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show And Who Inspires Her On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Dance Because
Video Franchise Thumbnail: 5 On It
Video Franchise Thumbnail: DMOlogy
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Extra Butter
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close