We Might Be Getting Some New Collaboration Tracks From Chance The Rapper And Vic Mensa In 2018

Though Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper came up together in Chicago, there has been some animosity between the two in more recent years. Whatever the case is with their former ill will, it looks like things are all good between the pair–and we might even be getting music out of them soon.

During a recent interview with Beats 1, Vic finally put all rumors of negativity toward his Chi Town pal to rest, but even more exciting is the fact that he teased some upcoming collaborations on the way. Vic spoke with host Ebro Darden saying, “We been in the studio plenty of times. We got a couple of really dope records, actually,” he continued. “There was a record that me, Chance, and Valee did at one of my cribs in Chicago.”

He didn’t provide any further details surrounding the music, but he did offer some insight on how their relationship has grown in more recent years. “That’s my brother through and through,” Mensa continued. “There was times when me and Chano ain’t have bus fare and the Milwaukee Ave. bus ain’t running, so we sleeping sideways in somebody’s abandoned car. I’ve been through a lot of shit with Chance. Brothers fight, [but] that’s been over with for some time now.”

Of course, the two rappers have collaborated on tracks before–including “Cocoa Butter Kisses” and “Suitcase”–but we haven’t gotten anything from them together in a few years. Here’s to hoping we get some new music from Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper in 2018.

Also On Global Grind: