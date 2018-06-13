Fan Facts: 21 Savage Is “Getting Way Richer” And The Reason Why May Shock You

We’ve seen 21 Savage do the unexpected; Like go Gold with his debut album, collaborate with Air Jordan on a sneaker line and hold down a high profile relationship with an infamous Instagram cougar.

But lately, we’ve been seeing the rapper challenge the status quo in much more impressive ways.

In February, the Savage Mode MC announced his plans to stop buying expensive jewelry in tweets that have since been deleted.

The plans included, “no longer wearing jewelry, buying houses, investing in businesses, cryptocurrency, and youth startups”, in hopes of sparking a positive trend among young rappers.

21 recently spoke with Vogue to detail how his lifestyle changes have been going.

.@21Savage, aka the self-proclaimed “Saint Laurent Don,” brought his fresh sense of style to @YSL. https://t.co/Vho8oHOCgK — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 8, 2018

“I stopped wearing jewelry for a couple reasons. One is because everybody wears jewelry and I outgrew it; I’m getting a little wiser and growing so,” said the Atlanta spitter.

He added, ”Another reason is because the richest people I’ve ever met in my life, they never had on jewelry. And ever since I’ve been saving money and not spending it on jewelry, I’ve been getting way richer.“

