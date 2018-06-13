CLOSE
O.G.G. Chat: Snoop Dogg & Stephen A. Smith Talk Sports, Media & “The Weeeeed”

Screamin’ A also talks about Jamie Foxx calling him to ask permission to roast him in an upcoming movie.

SiriusXM At Super Bowl 50 Radio Row - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The latest episode of Snoop Dogg’s GGN featured ESPN personality and esteemed journalist Stephen A. Smith.

In their extended discussion, Smith talks about haters and challenges anyone to match his resume.

Hit the jump for the full episode.

snoop dogg , stephen a. smith

