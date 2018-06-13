O.G.G. Chat: Snoop Dogg & Stephen A. Smith Talk Sports, Media & “The Weeeeed”

The latest episode of Snoop Dogg’s GGN featured ESPN personality and esteemed journalist Stephen A. Smith.

In their extended discussion, Smith talks about haters and challenges anyone to match his resume.

Stephen A Smith on Snoop’s show might’ve made my day 😂 pic.twitter.com/5iFJTXIfOH — Chocolate 🍫 Zeus ⚡️ (@TheRealGahri) June 12, 2018

Hit the jump for the full episode.

1 2Next page »

Also On Global Grind: