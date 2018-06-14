CLOSE
Home > News

Meek Mill Tells “The View” About Being Beat By Police As A Teen “Same Thing That Happened To Rodney King”

“I was found guilty on all charges on something that I didn’t even do.”

Leave a comment
Dex Osama and Meek Mill

Source: @DeenDCR / Dream Chasers

Meek Mill has become a poster child for the fight against mass incarceration since being released from jail in May.

With the public support of JAY-Z and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Meek is speaking out about his experiences in the unjust criminal justice system.

Watch the viral clip below of Meek’s recent visit to The View, where he and his lawyer shared more details of his case and background.

Jay Z , meek mill , Robert Kraft

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Meek Mill Tells “The View” About Being Beat By Police As A Teen “Same Thing That Happened To Rodney King”

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close