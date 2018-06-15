Girl Who Trolled A Teen With Special Needs’ Yearbook Photo Could Be Going To Jail For Stabbing Someone

A young lady by the name of Ameera caught the attention of Twitter when she posted a photo of herself alongside a yearbook photo titling it “glow up of the century.”

Dallas teen with Down syndrome cyber-bullied with viral tweet https://t.co/YYi3ISRppo pic.twitter.com/5f5J97Pswz — CW33 TV (@CW33) June 12, 2018

However, the person in the photo was notAmeera herself, but anotherAmeera who happens to have down syndrome.

Ammera Peterson told me today that she's angry. She's the 17-year-old with special needs who was surprised to see her yearbook picture in a viral tweet. Still waiting to hear back from @69BOOSIE…. to get her side of the #GloUp tweet. pic.twitter.com/zuTZCssKwo — Nicole A Johnson (@ThatNewsGal) June 11, 2018

The tweet went viral and once it was uncovered that the photo was not Ameera, many people came to the Dallas teen’s defense. Some even reminding Ameera that she has gone viral before but not for good reason.

Ameera has gone viral on Twitter in the past, reportedly for terribly losing in a fight.

Why?? Who gone check us??? You??!?! Lmaaaaoooooooo 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CztZNPRlKb — j o e (@callme_mojo) June 8, 2018

It appears no one forgot about that fight and Ameera was challenged to another fight in defense of the disabled teen.

BEAT ME UP HO 🤣 https://t.co/JnHfx3dC7F — Meera (@69BOOSIE) June 8, 2018

Ameera accepted the fight but apparently did not fight fair. She allegedly ended up stabbing the other young lady, Brook, over a dozen times.

I’ve been in too many fights before this and never got stabbed . I was screaming for her to stop & she didn’t. That don’t come w fighting. https://t.co/wP5gyNvpqb — brook 😘 (@itsbigbrook) June 10, 2018

1 she told me to beat her up 2 I been knowing her. We was coo at one point 3 I only tweeted cause her & her friends was making jokes out of it. 4 shut cho ass up https://t.co/3C5LGwtxE4 — brook 😘 (@itsbigbrook) June 13, 2018

imma bad bitch you can’t kill me — brook 😘 (@itsbigbrook) June 13, 2018

According to reports, Brook was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and police officers were called. However, despite rumors, Ameera has yet to be arrested. Authorities are still investigating the situation.

Just talked to police about the fight https://t.co/nS4DzbJV9o — Nicole A Johnson (@ThatNewsGal) June 13, 2018

Remember kids, it’s never “just Twitter.” Don’t ruin your life for some retweets.

