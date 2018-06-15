CLOSE
Peace!: Desus & Mero Might Be Leaving VICELAND, Could Move To Showtime Next

The hilarious duo known as the Bodega Boys is taking their talents elsewhere after two seasons of their daily late night show.

Desus and KID Mero

The final episode of the current Desus & Mero season airs June 28 and the Bodega Boys are reportedly telling the show’s staff that that it could be there final show.

Deadline is reporting that they are considering a weekly show at Showtime.

Flip the pages for some of Desus & Mero’s best interviews from the past two seasons of their VICELAND show, which included some of the industry’s most illustrious guests.

