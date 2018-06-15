Peace!: Desus & Mero Might Be Leaving VICELAND, Could Move To Showtime Next

The final episode of the current Desus & Mero season airs June 28 and the Bodega Boys are reportedly telling the show’s staff that that it could be there final show.

Deadline is reporting that they are considering a weekly show at Showtime.

Flip the pages for some of Desus & Mero’s best interviews from the past two seasons of their VICELAND show, which included some of the industry’s most illustrious guests.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Global Grind: