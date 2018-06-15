TF? Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr. Allegedly Raped Elderly Women

On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported that ex-NFLer and Miami Hurricane Kellen Winslow Jr. is facing life in prison for multiple sexual assault charges.
Friday it was revealed that he was allegedly targeting women above the age of 50, including one 86-year-old victim.
The retired tight end faces the following charges: kidnapping with intent to commit rape, forcible rape, forcible sodomy, burglary, indecent exposure and more:
— 2 counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape
— 2 counts of forcible rape
— 1 count of forcible sodomy
— 1 count of forcible oral copulation
— 2 counts of residential burglary
— 1 count of indecent exposure.
