Bag Lady: Oprah Secures Another Bag In Exclusive Deal With Apple

Netflix and Amazon were also in the running for Queen O’s media talents.

Oprah is still the CEO of her OWN network, but Ms. Winfrey will soon be making content exclusively for Apple.

Under the deal, Apple and Winfrey will work together to create original content released through Apple’s content lineup. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal could include film and television and possibly even books, applications and other content distributed through Apple.

