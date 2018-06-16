Freeze!: Rich The Kid Was Allegedly Set Up & Robbed By Instagram Model Tori Brixx

In case you missed the viral photo of Rich The Kid in a hospital bed following a home invasion.
According to TSR, masked men entered and took jewelry and cash.
Instagram model TorI Brixx was also hospitalized. Read the full details below.
TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #TSRUpdatez: Earlier today a photo of #RichTheKid in the hospital was posted to his Instagram account, but no details were mentioned at the time. _____________________________________ Now details have surfaced about what happened. _____________________________________ According to @tmz_tv, Rich The Kid was robbed at gunpoint in Los Angles while he was at his girlfriend #ToriBrixx’s home Thursday night. _____________________________________ Sources revealed that two masked men entered the home demanding money and jewelry. Rich reportedly tired to fight them off, but three more men came into the home with guns. _____________________________________ The men were able to get away with a significant amount of cash and jewelry, and the rapper was taken to the hospital for treatment. _____________________________________ The source also revealed that Tori Brixx was also hospitalized for injuries, but has since been discharged. _____________________________________ This story is still developing, but those close to Rich The Kid’s team believes it was an inside job.
Read Rich’s wife’s statement below. She believes it’s an inside job.