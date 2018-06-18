Should Homicide Suspect Suge Knight Be Allowed To Attend His Mom’s Funeral? Twitter Reacts.

Suge Knight won’t be allowed to attend his mom’s funeral because he is a homicide suspect awaiting trial for murder and “rules are rules,” TMZ reports. His mother, Maxine Chatman, died on Sunday after suffering from a stroke, which reportedly led to collapsed lungs and kidney failure.
Should Suge be able to say one last “goodbye” to his mom at her funeral? People share their honest opinions on the flip.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – add yours
You May Also Like