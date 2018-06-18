CLOSE
Should Homicide Suspect Suge Knight Be Allowed To Attend His Mom’s Funeral? Twitter Reacts.

What do you think?

Suge Knight

Source: (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) / Getty

Suge Knight won’t be allowed to attend his mom’s funeral because he is a homicide suspect awaiting trial for murder and “rules are rules,” TMZ reports. His mother, Maxine Chatman, died on Sunday after suffering from a stroke, which reportedly led to collapsed lungs and kidney failure.

Should Suge be able to say one last “goodbye” to his mom at her funeral? People share their honest opinions on the flip.

funeral , Homicide , suge knight

