R.I.P.: XXXTentacion Shot & Killed In Miami At 20

Snapchat users shared live footage of the rapper sitting lifeless in his car after reportedly being shot and robbed.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Florida authorities have confirmed that XXXtentacion (Born Jahseh Onfroy) was shot and killed in Florida Monday June 18.

Snapchat users first reported that the 20-year-old SoundCloud sensation was apparently lifeless after being shot and robbed outside of a Miami motor sports store.

Witnesses told TMZ he had no pulse. The rapper was reportedly shopping for motorcycles.

Peace and blessings to his loved ones.

