Real Hero: Chadwick Boseman Gives MTV Award To Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards honored Chadwick Boseman as the year’s best hero for his performance as The Black Panther. But Boseman took the opportunity to honor a real life hero, James Shaw Jr., who saved the lives of dozens of people earlier this year by wrestling a gun from an active shooter at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

Watch Chadwick and the MTV crowd show their respect below.

The #MTVAwards Best Hero @chadwickboseman shares his award with a real life hero 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dTyqcmFVwx — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018

