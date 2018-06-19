Tune In: ‘We’re The Campbells’ Premieres Tonight On TV One

In a new docu-series titled We’re The Campbells, fans will get a closer glimpse of the power couple that is Erica and Warryn Campbell. A gospel music superstar and mega producer, respectively, the 9-episode doc is all about real life and real love. It offers an intimate look at the everyday struggles “that come with balancing family and work, nurturing their marriage, building their individual careers, and fostering their faith; all while raising their three children Warryn, Zaya and teenager Krista,” the press release states.

The first episode airs tonight on TV One at 8 p.m. EST. Press play on the trailer up top for a dose of what to expect.