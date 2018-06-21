CLOSE
Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For The “Ghost” Official Music Video

Tokyo never looked so lit

MTV EMA's 2016 - VIP Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Jaden Smith takes us all on a trip to Tokyo in his new music video for “Ghost.”

The follow-up to Smith’s SYRE is due for release next month, and was influenced by some key JAY-Z advice. “I decided to talk to Hov and he told me he thought the album was cool and he said as I got older I would space out my verses more and I’d say more with less,” Jaden told the Fader on Thursday when dropping off the “Ghost” video. “That’s the total inspiration behind my next album.”

And if you want to get a feel for this next Hov-inspired album, peep the official video for his song “Ghost” below and catch the vibe.

