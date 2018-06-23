CLOSE
Home > News

This Week In Racism: Netflix, Jealous Dad & Jogging While Black

Netflix executive and a Canadian jogger both learned how car racism spans he globe this week.

Leave a comment
US-POLICE-RACE-JUSTICE

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

While Permit Patty memes have us cackling, racism continues to be the lead story on newsfeeds around he globe.

Click through the week’s most racist headlines, from a cop who detained his daughter’s boyfriend and threatened to “make shit up,” to the tragic murder of unarmed 17-year-old Antwon Rose, who was shot and killed in the back by police.

Netflix , racism

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading This Week In Racism: Netflix, Jealous Dad & Jogging While Black

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close