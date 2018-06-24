Young GG’z: 10-Year-Old Ghanaian DJ Switch Is Ready To Rock The World

Ghana’s DJ Switch is living up to her name at the ripe age of 10.
Switch, now the youngest winner at Ghana’s annual DJ Awards, holds down the wheels of steel, while also playing the piano and trumpet. Big picture, she plans to become a gynecologist when she grows up.
Learn more about the incredible young lady below, via BBC.
