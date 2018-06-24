NBA Might Lower Age Limit To Boost G League Participation

Future Hall Of Famers LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett all skipped college to go straight to the NBA.
But after teams started picking more busts than breakout stars, the NBA decided to place an age-limit on draft prospects to protect the quality of the game.
Now that the NBA’s developmental G League is growing, leadership feels it can help young players adjust to the pros better than before.
Watch TicToc’s report below:
The move is not for certain yet, and Commisioner Adam Silver once said he’d like to raise the age limit to 20, but it could be a big boost for the pro game and a huge blow to the NCAA’s exploitative system.
