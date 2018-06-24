VictorySlap Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute At BET Awards

Los Angeles is lit for the 2018 BET Awards, but local legend Nipsey Hussle had to cool one man off with a five-finger-special in the parking lot.
Neighborhood Nip is seen in the viral video below slapping the unidentifiable man before being restrained. Apparently the issue was over parking.
The slap heard ‘round the world currently has #VictorySlap trending.
