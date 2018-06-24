CLOSE
Home > Entertainment

#VictorySlap Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute At BET Awards

Hussle don’t play that.

Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle DTLR

Source: Daniel Bailey / Radio One

Los Angeles is lit for the 2018 BET Awards, but local legend Nipsey Hussle had to cool one man off with a five-finger-special in the parking lot.

Neighborhood Nip is seen in the viral video below slapping the unidentifiable man before being restrained. Apparently the issue was over parking.

The slap heard ‘round the world currently has #VictorySlap trending.

bet awards , nipsey hussle

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading #VictorySlap Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute At BET Awards

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close