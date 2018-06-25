CLOSE
Watch: Netflix Stars Have Blackity Black Moment Singing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ At Photo Shoot

Beautiful.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 28, 2016

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty

Some Netflix stars were all the way lit at a recent photoshoot honoring Black talent.

Inspired by the 1958 photo of jazz legends called A Great Day in Harlem, forty-seven stars from over 20 Netflix shows gathered for their own image of Black excellence.

Everyone from Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter, to Orange is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox, to Stranger Thing‘s Caleb McLaughlin gathered for A Great Day In Hollywood.

Strong Black Lead helped capture the magic and one priceless moment came when Alfre Woodard led folks in a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

So Black.

If you need more melanated motivation, peep the video below for the message behind the image!

 

