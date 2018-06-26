These Drastic Relationship Tweets Will Have You Saying ‘OMG That’s So Me’

Relationships are hard—especially in this age of social media where texting, FaceTime, and DMs have all but replaced real-life interaction. Still, it’s human nature to crave a partner and affection in life, so we try. Our (foolhardy?) attempts aren’t without a few hiccups though, amirite? Check out these very relatable tweets about being in a relationship (or lack thereof) and let me know if this is your life too?
Only sometimes?
Drop the transcript CiCi. We need answers!
Donde?
We feel you sis…
Time to let your petty run free! No?
comments – add yours
You May Also Like