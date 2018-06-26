The Girl From The “Distracted Boyfriend” Meme Has Even More To Be Upset About These Days

If you’ve ever been on the internet before (and by you reading this article, I’m going to assume you have) there’s a pretty good chance you know about the distracted boyfriend meme.

It’s a saga that transcends space and time, and now it looks like there’s some more info about one of the popular stock photo’s stars.

Know the girl on the right? I have something to show you, guys. pic.twitter.com/mnrSYaVANH — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Apparently, the girlfriend in the picture has more to be concerned with than her boyfriend and his wandering eyes, and she’s shocked….like, by everything.

I present to you, the story of the easily shocked stock photo actor, via @ShortFormErnie on Twitter.

She's easily shocked when looking at screens. pic.twitter.com/uEjlVAgflE — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

