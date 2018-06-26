CLOSE
Home > Entertainment

Terry Crews Tells Senate That Thousands Of Men Have Told Him: “Me Too”

“The first reaction was to be violent,” Crews said of his sexual assault, “(But) as a Black man in America, you only have a few shots at success... I have seen many many young Black men who were provoked into violence and they were imprisoned, or they were killed.”

Leave a comment
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Terry Crews continues to speak out for male victims of sexual assault.

While testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Crews explained why he didn’t react violently when his former employer Adam Venit groped him at a work party.

Watch Crews’ full testimony after the jump.

#MeToo , sexual assault , Terry Crews

1 2Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Terry Crews Tells Senate That Thousands Of Men Have Told Him: “Me Too”

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close