Watch: Kyrie Irving Talks To GQ About 10 Things He Can’t Live Without

Kyrie Irving stopped by GQ this week in preparation for his new movie Uncle Drew, which drops on Friday. He makes a list of the 10 things that he cannot live without, and some of the items that are on there might surprise you.
From his headphones to his Oxy pads, check out the 10 Things Kyrie Irving can’t live without.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – add yours
You May Also Like