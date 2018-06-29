GG Music: Learn How Rob Markman Turned His Music Dreams Into Reality

Two O.G.G.’z of the digital game connected for an enlightening podcast about fatherhood, sacrifice and chasing your dreams.
Listen to Rob Markman and Premium Pete chop it up below on The Premium Pete Show’s latest episode, and hit the jump to listen to their Father’s Day podcast from last year, which featured the late great Prodigy just before he passed.
Soak up some game from your OG’s below, you won’t be disappointed. Rob gives detailed stories about his grind to becoming Head Of Content and Genius after XXL, odd jobs and mortgaging his house.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – add yours
You May Also Like