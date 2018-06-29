CLOSE
Home > Entertainment

GG Music: Learn How Rob Markman Turned His Music Dreams Into Reality

Faith and hard work pay off.

Leave a comment
Premium Pete, Rob Markman

Source: @BigBallerBenson / Courtesy of Premium Pete

Two O.G.G.’z of the digital game connected for an enlightening podcast about fatherhood, sacrifice and chasing your dreams.

Listen to Rob Markman and Premium Pete chop it up below on The Premium Pete Show’s latest episode, and hit the jump to listen to their Father’s Day podcast from last year, which featured the late great Prodigy just before he passed.

Soak up some game from your OG’s below, you won’t be disappointed. Rob gives detailed stories about his grind to becoming Head Of Content and Genius after XXL, odd jobs and mortgaging his house.

Premium Pete , rob markman , The Premium Pete Show , Wrote To Dream

1 2Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading GG Music: Learn How Rob Markman Turned His Music Dreams Into Reality

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close