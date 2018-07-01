Maxine Waters Invites Any And All Smoke After Trump’s Tweets

Auntie Maxine Waters had time to address the cowards who have been threatening her life at an immigration rally Saturday.
After 45 sicked his alt-right idiots on her , Waters told the crowd at Los Angeles’ Families Belong Together rally that she has “no fear” and is “in this fight.”
“And I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me. All I have to say is this: If you shoot me, you better shoot straight. There’s nothing like a wounded animal.” – U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.
On Wednesday, 45 mentioned Auntie Max on Twitter (didn’t @ her though), saying her “crazy rants” have made her the unhinged FACE of the Democratic Party.”