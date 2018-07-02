CLOSE
LeBron Is A Laker: King James Is Taking His Talents To Los Angeles

Will Lakers fans be celebrating purple and gold reign next summer?

King James is going West.

Minutes ago, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed in a tweet that LeBron James and the Lakers have agreed to a $154 million deal over the next four years.

Woj is also saying that Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is determined to join James in LA.

Lebron James , los angeles lakers , Magic Johnson

