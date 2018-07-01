CLOSE
‘Black Ink: Chicago’ Star Kat Tat Becomes First Black Woman With Beverly Hills Tattoo

The talented artist and reality star is making money moves in LA.

Like LeBron JamesBlack Ink: Chicago’s Kat Tat is taking her talents from the Midwest to Los Angeles.

Below, she shares her journey to opening Enigma, Beverly Hills’ first tattoo parlor owned by a Black woman via AllDefNation.

