Chrissy Tiegen Gives Powerful Immigration Speech With Son Miles In Arms

While speaking at Los Angeles’ Families Belong Together rally, Chrissy Tiegen spoke about her mother’s grind to make it from Thailand to America.
Her talk instantly went viral, partly because she chose to speak with her son Miles in her arms.
Love or hate her social media presence, Chrissy’s words and activism will live on for the generations after her.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – add yours
You May Also Like