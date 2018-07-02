Icon: Dog Goes Viral When He Saves Owner From This Toxic Animal

If you’re wondering if dogs are still doing iconic-like things, don’t worry…

They are.

Our latest hero hails from the Phoenix, Arizona area.

Paula Godwin was on a morning hike with her two dogs, Copper and Todd, when she almost stepped on a rattlesnake. The animal was about to strike when Todd jumped right in front of Godwin to take the blow.

Godwin told KTAR News 92.3 FM, “It bit Todd quickly then started rattling.”

Godwin then picked up Todd and quickly started running down the hill. Within 20 minutes, they were able to reach an animal hospital where Todd received anti-venom.

Photos of Todd’s bitten face were shared all over Twitter and he soon went viral. “People from the Philippines have been contacting us with well wishes,” Godwin said.

She also assured that Todd is recovering well and the swelling on his face has gone down.

Icon.

This is Todd. He saved his human from a rattlesnake yesterday. A true h*ckin hero. He’s expected to make a full recovery and has been rewarded our fifth ever 15/10 pic.twitter.com/TsS6isI0Ew — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) July 1, 2018

