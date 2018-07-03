Watch: ‘Road to Redemption’ Episode 3 Shows The Aftermath Of Jay Rock’s Motorcycle Accident

TDE has been blessing fans with their Youtube series, Road To Redemption, which gives us a behind-the-scenes look on Jay Rock‘s career from the very humble beginnings until his latest album release, Redemption.

On Tuesday, episode three of the series was released, and it shows us all about the aftermath of Jay Rock’s nearly-fatal motorcycle accident from a few years back. His surrounding Top Dawg Ent members speak on the experience, which takes us all the way up to present day.

Check out the third episode of Road To Redemption below.

