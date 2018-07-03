CLOSE
Home > Video Hub

Watch: Vic Mensa Rates Bars From J. Cole, Chance The Rapper, And Kash Doll

Find out what he really thinks of his Chicago peers

Leave a comment
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Vic Mensa is the latest rapper to stop by BET for Rate The Bars, where they give their thoughts on lyrics from rappers without knowing who said them. In this episode Vic rates bars from some of his closest Chicago peers, including the likes of Chance The Rapper, Joey Purp, Mick Jenkins, and J. Cole.

As you might be able to imagine, Mensa isn’t exactly the easiest grader in the world. Check out the video below to see how he rates the bars.

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Watch: Vic Mensa Rates Bars From J. Cole, Chance The Rapper, And Kash Doll

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Dance Because
Video Franchise Thumbnail: 5 On It
Video Franchise Thumbnail: DMOlogy
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Extra Butter
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close