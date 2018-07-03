Watch: Vic Mensa Rates Bars From J. Cole, Chance The Rapper, And Kash Doll

Vic Mensa is the latest rapper to stop by BET for Rate The Bars, where they give their thoughts on lyrics from rappers without knowing who said them. In this episode Vic rates bars from some of his closest Chicago peers, including the likes of Chance The Rapper, Joey Purp, Mick Jenkins, and J. Cole.
As you might be able to imagine, Mensa isn’t exactly the easiest grader in the world. Check out the video below to see how he rates the bars.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – add yours
You May Also Like