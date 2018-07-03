Act A Fool: Ludacris Threatens To Beat Up Fan Who Threw A Cup At Him During His Performance

Ludacris was ready to throw down on Saturday night after a concertgoer interrupted his latest show in New Jersey.

The rapper was performing during the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s DAER Nightclub in Atlantic City. During his set, one of the attendees reportedly threw a plastic cup at Luda while he was on stage, which obviously caused an a abrupt intermission in his performance.

“‘Cause I’ma be real with you. This muthaf***in’ song called ‘Throw Dem Bows’ [‘Southern Hospitality’], that shit is real and I’ll come down there and whoop yo’ muthaf***in’ a**,” he yelled into the crowd, who cheered back at him. He then proceeded to ask who threw it before starting the song over again.

Check out the footage of Ludacris keeping it real with the disrespectful fan below