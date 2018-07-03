CLOSE
Ride Or Die: Cardi B FaceTimed Cop To Get Offset Out Of A Ticket

He tweeted, “She’s the best.”

Offset is thankful for his wife Cardi B’s superstardom after she got him out of ticket.

Late Monday morning, the Migos MC tweeted, “Just got let go on a pull over for a FaceTime pic with my wife (SHES THE BEST).”

He added, “When God shows you no bitch compares.”

