LongLiveBankroll Remembering The Best Of Bankroll Fresh’s Life & Times

Atlanta rapper, Bankroll Fresh passed away tragically two years ago after being shot outside his record label’s studio.

There was much controversy surrounding his death as no one has ever been charged, despite a confession of a man who admitted to pulling the trigger.

Bankroll left behind one child, his mother, and other loved ones. Those loved ones still reside in Southwest Atlanta and for the most part have managed to stay out of the public eye since Bankroll’s death.

That is until early July when the family’s house was targeted in a drive-by shooting.

A suspect reportedly fired more than a dozen rounds at the home of Bankroll’s mother with an assault rifle.

Bankroll’s mother, Terisa Price, and his 24-year-old cousin, Amanda Weaver, were inside the home at the time.

Price was not injured, but Weaver is still hospitalized for gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder. Luckily, the injuries are not life-threatening and she’s expected to make a full recovery.

Ironically, a day before the drive-by occurred, Atlanta police closed Bankroll’s case and the investigation, indefinitely.

Despite much speculation, it has not been confirmed if the drive-by shooting at his mother’s home is in any connection to Bankroll’s case.

A tragic story of young talent gone too soon. if you’re not familiar with Bankroll’s music, let Elyse.NC take a stroll down memory lane and learn why his legacy will live on forever.

