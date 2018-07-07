How Grillo’s Pickles Grinded To Become Cardi B’s Favorite Healthy Snack

Cardi B had been repping for Grillo’s Pickles on IG way before she was on top of the Billboard charts.
And it’s no coincidence that Cartier Bardi’s favorite pickle brand is blowing up as quickly as her music.
Whole Foods, Publix, Kroger, Wegman’s and more retailers carry Grillo’s original, hot and bread and butter flavors.
Check out Cardi’s Instagram co-signs below, and keep flipping to learn about Grillo’s grind to break into the pickle game, in the words of founder Travis Grillo.
