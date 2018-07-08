This Week In Racism: Chipotle, Redneck Road Rage & The (Unemployed) Pool Police

The last installment of “This Week In Racism” included a Netflix executive who didn’t know he couldn’t say the N-word, overly ambitious Canadian border control and an insecure cop who used his badge to harass his teenage daughter’s Black boyfriend.

This Week In Racism (7/7/18)

First up, Adam Bloom, the now unemployed pool police, who called the cops on a Black woman at his local pool because she didn’t look like she belonged.

Adam Bloom from Winston-Salem, North Carolina called the cops on

Jasmine Edwards, a black mother, & her child because he didn’t think they belonged in the community swimming pool, even though she clearly had her pool pass. Bloom works at @Sonoco_Products.pic.twitter.com/ZzW6GRv2Ua — Simar (@sahluwal) July 6, 2018

After she showed police her working ID badge, Adam’s victim uploaded the video of his behavior and quickly got him fired from his job.

We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one our employees outside of the workplace, and we have released this statement. pic.twitter.com/vl8Vk4ykoc — Sonoco (@Sonoco_Products) July 6, 2018

